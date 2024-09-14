Box Office Update: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on track for a massive second weekend

Beetlejuice is still clearly the ghost with the most, with the sequel on track for a huge $50 million second weekend.

Tim Burton’s hit sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is on track for a pretty massive second weekend. While some expected the film to suffer a large drop-off in its second weekend, that seems not to be the case, with Deadline reporting that it should make about $50 million. That’s exactly what we predicted a few days ago, and to note it’s also the biggest second weekend for a fall movie since IT back in 2017.

Indeed, word of mouth seems good for this sequel (which we only had to wait thirty-six years for), and it’s making so much money that I wonder if Tim Burton’s going to stick to his claim that this is his last Beetlejuice movie. Even if it is, hopefully, he and Michael Keaton will re-team at some point, as clearly, these guys bring out something very special in each other.

Blumhouse’s well-reviewed horror flick Speak No Evil is also performing well, with it on track for a decent $12.5 million opening. Our own horror critic, Tyler Nichols, really enjoyed the film, and it seems to be one of Blumhouse’s better movies in recent memory. Between this and Split, they seem to have good luck when they pair with star James McAvoy.

The weekend’s other big new release, The Killer’s Game starring Dave Bautista will likely only make it to fifth place, with it performing poorly on Friday night. It should have a $2.5-4 million opening, which makes it the third straight box office flop in a row for Lionsgate. This one has a strange financing deal (similar to The League of Ungentlemanly Warfare) which means it’s not even playing in theaters in Canada, which is obviously taking a bite out of the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine should have no trouble coming in third, with the superhero smash making about $5 million this weekend. Fourth place might unexpectedly go to the Daily Wire-produced documentary, Am I Racist?, by Matt Walsh. It seems to be on track for a $4 million opening, although given that it’s more of a niche title, it could be front-loaded. We’ll report back tomorrow.

What are you seeing this weekend?