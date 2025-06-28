Box Office Update: F1 drives laps around the competition

As expected, F1 is running laps around the competition at the box office, with Deadline estimating a $55 million weekend. That’s only about $5 million more than we predicted earlier this week, with the movie bolstered by excellent word-of-mouth, earning a terrific A CinemaScore rating. Yet, internationally, Formula One is a much bigger event than in North America, and it’s looking at about $85 million overseas. That makes for a $140 million weekend all in, setting a box office record for star Brad Pitt (although World War Z made more domestically), and giving Apple Original Films a much-needed win at the box office. Clearly, the message that F1 cries out to be seen on the biggest screen possible is doing the trick (check out our video on that very topic).

However, F1’s success is proving to be a disaster for Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0, which is on track to open with only about a third of the $30 million the first movie opened with – only $10 million. It’s currently in a race for fourth place with 28 Years Later, which is stumbling a BRUTAL 67% in its second weekend. That’s not a great result. Pixar’s Elio is looking like it will beat both movies for third place with about $11 million. Second place will easily go to How to Train Your Dragon, which is looking at about $18.5 million, and might be able to crack the $200 million mark this weekend.

While F1’s $55 million opening isn’t a giant opening, the word-of-mouth might give the film an inside edge on overperforming this weekend. No doubt the studio is hoping the 4th of July weekend will provide it with a significant boost, with it possible the audiences not into Jurassic World: Rebirth might want to give F1 a shot. It’s getting rave reviews (including ours), and certainly deserves to be a major hit.

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!