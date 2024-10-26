Box Office Update: Venom 3 opening below expectations

While Venom: The Last Dance will open at number one, it will still open below studio expectations.

By

The box office doldrums continue. There hasn’t been a huge hit since Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice opened in early September, and Hollywood’s hopes that Venom: The Last Dance would be a blockbuster aren’t amounting to much. According to Deadline, the superhero threequel is set to open in the low $50-million range after a $21 million Friday. That’s below more optimistic box office projections but pretty much right in line with the $50 million we predicted earlier this week.

As expected, Smile 2 should hit second place, with over $10 million, but the 52% drop, while not bad for a horror sequel, is far higher than the mere 18% the original fell on its second weekend in 2022. Its final gross will likely come in far under the $105 million the original made, but it should still turn a profit for Paramount. The Wild Robot and Terrifier 3 are making the race for third place pretty tight, with each grossing in the $5.5 – 6 million range. Focus Features’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes (who we interviewed yesterday), should open north of $5 million, which isn’t bad for an adult drama these days.

So, what’s going on with Venom’s box office? One thing studios may need to fess up to is that superhero fatigue is real. The massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine notwithstanding, studios have flooded the market with too many bad (or mediocre) superhero films, and audiences are no longer flocking to them the way they used to. Much is riding on the fate of Marvel’s next phase of films, as well as James Gunn’s Superman. The genre seems tired, as younger audiences seem to be sparking less to them nowadays. Perhaps it’s time for studios to think outside the box a little more and revisit genres they’ve all but abandoned, such as mid-level action movies, comedies and thrillers – all of which used to be the bread and butter of the theatrical experience.

What was the last great theatrical experience you had in theaters? Let us know in the comments. 

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Venom: The Last Dance, coming to theatres next week, has earned a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board
Box Office Update: Venom 3 opening below expectations
Uma Thurman says Batman & Robin was for little kids…but is that a a bad thing?
Michael Cera, The Running Man
Michael Cera to reunite with Edgar Wright on The Running Man
Oregon Trail movie, Apple
Oregon Trail movie in the works at Apple with Barbie-like musical numbers
View All

About the Author

4941 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles