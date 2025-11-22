Box Office: Wicked 2 on track for a bigger opening than its predecessor

Earlier this week, we predicted that Wicked: For Good was bound to open even bigger than its predecessor at the box office, and we were right on the money. According to Deadline’s early stats, Wicked: For Good is looking at a $151 million weekend, which is significantly higher than the $112.5 million the original made on its way to a magnificent $474 million domestic total. However, the film did not post the year’s best opening, as it came in below the $162 million earned by A Minecraft Movie earlier this year. Still, it will likely top Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which came in with $146 million.

Notably, the film is also proving to be an international blockbuster, with it looking to add an additional $76 million. At this pace, the sequel could outpace the original’s $700 million–plus international total. With an A CinemaScore, fans are flocking to see this one, and it should have a great run this Thanksgiving holiday, where its only real competition is Zootopia 2. Meanwhile, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t is off around 55% in week two for a weekend just under $10 million, which would push its gross to just shy of $40 million. The Running Man, as predicted, is in free fall, with it likely to plunge at least 65% to $6 million. It will likely be beaten by Predator: Badlands, which is looking at a $6.2 million weekend and a $72 million domestic gross.

In semi-wide release, the Brendan Fraser–led Rental Family is on track for about $3.2 million, with it the latest adult-skewing Oscar contender unable to really break out (although it’s opening far better than disasters like Christy). Sisu: Road to Revenge is looking at about $2.6 million, which isn’t that far off from the $3.2 million the original made. Hopefully it draws in action fans over the upcoming holiday.

