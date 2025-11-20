Weekend Box Office Predictions: Wicked 2 to dominate all newcomers

Last year, I would have told you that Universal and director Jon M. Chu’s two-part Wicked adaptation was the biggest risk in recent memory. After all, had the first movie tanked, they’d already have a second film in the can. However, the movie ended up opening to a nightly $112 million before legging out to a truly amazing $474 million-plus domestic total. As such, all eyes are on the second and final film, Wicked: For Good, which seems poised to rescue the box office from the doldrums it’s been stuck in for at least the last two months.

Some believe that Wicked: For Good might post the biggest box office opening of the year, which would mean it would have to surpass A Minecraft Movie’s $162 million. While that’s possible, I also think Wicked: For Good might not have as explosive an opening as anticipated for one important reason — the Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, and a lot of parents are probably waiting to take their kids until the holiday. As such, my guess is that it will make a mighty $140 million, but then post a really slim week-to-week drop-off.

However, while Wicked: For Good should post boffo box office, don’t expect much in the way of fireworks from any other films. Second place should go to Now You See Me, Now You Don’t — which was a surprise hit last weekend. Expect a 50–60% drop-off, meaning it will make about $10 million and change. The Running Man should fare a lot worse, with at least a 60% decline (folks hate the ending) and a $7 million weekend. Predator: Badlands shouldn’t be far behind with about $6 million, while the action sequel, Sisu: Road to Revenge, should round out the top five with about $5 million.

Here are our predictions:

1. Wicked: For Good — $140 million

2. Now You See Me, Now You Don’t — $10 million

3. The Running Man — $7 million

4. Predator: Badlands — $6 million

5. Sisu: Road to Revenge — $5 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments.