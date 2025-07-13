Brad Pitt farted away the cast & crew of an early movie after too many beans

Ice cream, PB&J, potstickers – you name it, Brad Pitt has probably devoured it on the big screen. Pitt has discussed his onscreen eating habits before, saying it gives his characters a little more to do and also adds some realism. But sometimes things can get a little too realistic, as Brad Pitt found out while taking to a few too many beans working on a movie in the early ‘90s.

Brad Pitt recently appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where the topic of Pitt’s penchant for eating in movies was brought up. And we’ll let Brad Pitt take it from here… “One of my first movies, I’m doing this little independent film. We’re shooting in this little tiny cafe. It’s full of the crew, so there’s about 60 people in there. It’s hot, you can’t breathe. And my character hadn’t eaten for days and he gets his big plate of beans, first plate of beans and bacon.” Pitt said he took the method approach, chowing down on a couple plates of beans before getting to take four. “Something hit me…And there was nothing I could do. I was stuck in this chair and nature took its course. And then there was nothing. I went, ‘Oh, great. I got away with that one.’ And then suddenly, the entire crew – the most diabolic something something descended on the crew in the room and they [fled] the cafe.”

While Brad Pitt doesn’t specifically mention the name of the bean-bathed movie, it’s likely 1991’s Johnny Suede, as it checks off the boxes: it came at the start of his career, had a budget of $500,000 and, most importantly, featured a restaurant scene where Pitt’s character eats beans. And while we definitely feel bad for everybody sharing the set that day, chances are if Pitt and Will Smith ever worked together, Hollywood itself would explode.

Brad Pitt is ripping it up in a completely different way with this summer’s F1, which has positioned itself as one of the must-see movies this summer that you have to see on the biggest screen possible. Although a rewatch of Johnny Suede might be in order, too…