Breaking Bad house up for sale; owners point to show’s fans as reason for leaving

The most famous house in all of New Mexico, that of Walter White’s on Breaking Bad, is up for sale. And while the owners didn’t directly blame fans (or pollution…), they and their pizzas haven’t exactly made it easy.

The Breaking Bad house has been with the same family for over five decades and is now owned by one of the daughters of the married couple who purchased it in the 1970s. But with around 300 cars driving by or stopping every day, it has become too much to handle, especially with eventual owner, Joanne Quintana, helping care for her ailing parents inside.

At one point, Quintana recalled, “Around 4:30 in the morning, the doorbell rang, my mom got up and opened the door, and it was a package…My brothers said that’s it, we’re done, fence is going up. That’s too close for comfort is the front door.” Apparently the package was actually addressed to Walter White, causing her to call the bomb squad.

And while there may be some slight bitterness buried in the push to sell, fortunately it wasn’t all bad times for the family. As Quintana remembered, allowing the Breaking Bad crew to film at her residence gave her once-in-a-lifetime stories, including one about her mom’s cookies that she always made on shooting days. “What was funny was Bryan Cranston could not eat not one cookie. Because he had cancer in the show, so he was losing weight. So he would pass, but everybody, all the directors, all the writers would eat the cookies. The last day of shooting, he takes a picture holding my mom’s biscotti because he finally got to eat her cookies…Aaron Paul had to grunt and get angry to get into his character of Jesse. That was awesome. And the magic of Hollywood, nobody will ever get to experience what we did.”

It’s too bad that the traffic and the Breaking Bad fans have essentially forced the family to leave the house they grew up in, but there are at least some unique memories that they can carry with them to their next home. Maybe the Poltergeist house will hit the market again!

The price for the house — whose listing you can find here — is $3.995 million. So if you want to be the one who knocks and have that sort of cash sitting in barrels, you can have one heck of a pool party.