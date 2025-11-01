Vince Gilligan: “never say never” on Breaking Bad return

Vince Gilligan spoiled us with Better Call Saul. We would have been perfectly fine with just Breaking Bad – especially since it’s the rare series that 100% nailed the finale – but he just had to go ahead and give us more perfect TV. So, yeah, despite two phenomenal shows that hit every note, we kind of want more. But where does Gilligan stand on the matter?

Gilligan recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter where the idea of some of Breaking Bad’s loose ends was brought up. On the matter, Gilligan said, “There’s a lot of ways to reboot Breaking Bad and even build shows around characters from Better Call Saul. We worked with such a murderer’s row of actors on both shows. I was so blessed to work with these amazing actors,” going on to particularly shout out Jesse Plemons (Todd), Scott MacArthur (Neil) and Scott Shepherd (Casey).

He added, “So never say never, but I’ve done 20 years of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. I’m not tired of it. I’m not worn out on it. But I am ready for a hero, for a change, instead of a villain or an anti-hero. The other thing is I live in fear of messing up people’s memories of both shows. I’d rather leave a little money on the table, a little desire on the table, a little want for new Breaking Bad stories. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but I’d rather disappoint folks by not giving them any more Breaking Bad than have them say, “Okay, man, that was a really great multi-course meal, but that last serving in the dessert bowl was dog sh*t. Now I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth, and that’s all I remember now.” So I don’t want to do that. I really don’t want to do that.”

Realistically, no, we don’t need more Breaking Bad (and Gilligan makes a strong case for why), even if there is so much left to explore in that universe (outside of the litter, that is), and Gilligan might just be setting the fans up for disappointment if he went back. So let’s just be happy that he gave us Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and El Camino, which ended up being great but was ultimately unnecessary.

Would you be down for more Breaking Bad?