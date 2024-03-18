Breathe trailer: Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich dystopian thriller gets an April release

22 months ago, we caught word that an “edge-of-your-seat survival thriller” starring Jennifer Hudson of Respect and Dreamgirls and Milla Jovovich of The Fifth Element and Resident Evil was about to head into production – and now we finally know when we’re going to have a chance to see the movie, which is titled Breathe. It will be getting a theatrical, digital, and on demand release on April 26th, and with that date just one month away, a trailer has made its way online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Stefon Bristol, who won a Film Independent Spirit Award for his 2017 short film See You Yesterday, from a Black List screenplay by Doug Simon (Brotherhood, Demonic), Breathe follows a mother named Maya and her daughter, who are forced to live underground after Earth is made uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Only short trips to the surface are made possible by a state-of-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but are they all they appear to be?

Hudson and Jovovich are joined in the cast by Quvenzhané Wallis (AnnieBeasts of the Southern Wild), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2Wanted), and Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of WaterClash of the Titans).

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produced Breathe with Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan served as executive producer, as did David Haring, Esther Hornstein, and Will Flynn.

Bristol told People that Breathe is a personal story and, “The more personal, the more universal. We want to scare the audience to realize that the Earth can end tomorrow. We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, but we borrow it from our children.” This film marks Bristol’s feature directorial debut. It sounds like he handled it well, because Jovovich told People he was a wonderful collaborator.

What did you think of the Breathe trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

