Brendan Fraser reflects on his Superman audition: “It was Shakespeare in space”

Back in the early 2000s, Warner Bros. turned to J.J. Abrams to reinvent the Man of Steel with Superman: Flyby. Dozens of up-and-coming stars auditioned, among them Brendan Fraser, who not only read for the part of Superman but actually donned the iconic suit for a Brett Ratner–directed screentest.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Fraser reflected on the experience and why he’s ultimately glad it didn’t work out.

“ I loved that screenplay, ” he said. “ They let me read it. They locked me in an empty office in some studio lot, signed an NDA. It was printed black on crimson paper. So you couldn’t photocopy it or sneak it out the door inconspicuously. It was Shakespeare in space. It was a really good screenplay, it really was. “

Fraser continued, “ So yes, I was considered, I did a screen test, I did wear the big guy suit. I also remember thinking, ‘If I do get this job, then I think Superman’s going to be chipped on my gravestone.’ Like, there’s an element of ‘you are that’ for the rest of your days. That’s not a bad thing, but it is something that becomes part of your entire brand, who you are. And I don’t know if I was ready to take that on then. I mean, I felt I was because you know, big opportunity and excitement, but I don’t know. ”

The actor then referenced director Terry George, with whom he worked on Whole Lotta Sole, who said, “ ‘If it’s not for you, then it’ll pass you by.’ And it wasn’t for me. ” After more directors, writers, and cast members came and went, Superman: Flyby ultimately became Superman Returns.

Fraser can currently be seen starring in Rental Family, a comedy-drama in which he plays a lonely American actor living in Tokyo who starts working for a Japanese rental family service to play stand-in roles in other people’s lives. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here. He’s also set to reunite with Rachel Weisz for The Mummy 4, a new film in the adventure franchise which Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) will direct from a script by David Coggeshall (The Family Plan).