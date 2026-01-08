Brendan Fraser’s charming comedic drama Rental Family gets digital and Blu-ray release date details

One of the most delightful aspects of Hollywood nowadays is knowing that Brendan Fraser is back in the spotlight, making films that leave a lasting impression, be it Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Martin Scorsese’s The Killers of the Flower Moon, or Hiraki’s Rental Family. This delightful coming-of-age comedic drama tugs on your heartstrings and proves Fraser’s talent as a gifted actor. Today, Searchlight Pictures is proud to announce the digital and Blu-ray details for Rental Family, so people at home can enjoy this clever and funny film.

Rental Family arrives on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on January 13, followed by a Blu-ray release on February 17.

What is Rental Family about?

Set in modern-day Tokyo, Hiraki’s Rental Family stars Academy Award–winning Brendan Fraser as a has-been American actor searching for purpose and belonging in a society where he feels increasingly adrift. An unexpected acting call leads him to a “rental family” agency, where he is hired to play stand-in roles for strangers seeking connection. As performance begins to blur with reality, the immersive role-playing awakens his humanity and compassion, drawing him deeply into his clients’ lives and pushing him off-script whenever his empathetic heart takes over. Searchlight’s Rental Family channels the emotional depth of award-winning director, producer, and co-writer Hiraki (Beef, Tokyo Vice, 37 Seconds), who believes cinema “allows us to view others with empathy, creates space for conversation, and see parts of ourselves we did not know existed.”

What are the bonus features that come with Rental Family?

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials*

Featurette: Rental Family Revealed — Go behind the scenes with Brendan Fraser, director HIKARI, and the Japanese cast as they explore friendship, culture, found family, and filming in Japan in this intimate look at the making of Rental Family.

Go behind the scenes with Brendan Fraser, director HIKARI, and the Japanese cast as they explore friendship, culture, found family, and filming in Japan in this intimate look at the making of Rental Family. Deleted/Extended Scenes: Columbus Crying Session Apology Aiko’s First Client Clearbright Tickets Audition Phone Call Final Montage



*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer.

Our thoughts on Rental Family

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray reviewed Rental Family for the site, giving Hiraki’s unique and sentimental comedy a score of 7 out of 10.

“While probably too low-key and minor to make a big impact at the box office or with critics, Rental Family is still a lovely movie, with Fraser given a nice showcase as his career once again starts to lift off,” Chris wrote in his review. “It’s a quirky comedy-drama, but it also provides interesting insight into how loneliness isn’t exclusive to any particular culture, and that at the end of the day people the world over likely crave the same things—friendship and family.”

