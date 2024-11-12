Renée Zellweger gets her groove back in the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger returns to her famous neurotic English lovelorn character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

By

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages, a woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre.   
  
But in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Bridget is alone once again, widowed four years ago, when Mark (Oscar winner Colin Firth) was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. She’s now a single mother to 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).  
 
Pressured by her Urban Family —Shazzer, Jude and Tom, her work colleague Miranda, her mother, and her gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Oscar winner Emma Thompson) — to forge a new path toward life and love, Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she’s soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (White Lotus’s Leo Woodall). Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Oscar® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor). The returning cast includes Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent and BAFTA winner Gemma Jones as Bridget’s parents and, as a new character, Isla Fisher (Now You See Me, The Great Gatsby, Dog Man) as Rebecca, Bridget’s neighbor.   
 
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Michael Morris (To LeslieBetter Call Saul), from a screenplay by BAFTA nominee Helen Fielding, based on her novel, with contributions from Emmy winner Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Eric) and Oscar nominee Dan Mazer (I Give it A Year, Bridget Jones’s Baby).  

The film is produced for Working Title by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, whose films, including The Danish GirlDarkest HourFargoLes Misérables and The Theory of Everything, among others, have earned 14 Academy Awards® and six Best Picture nominations. The film is also produced by Jo Wallett (Wicked Little LettersCatherine Called Birdy). The film is executive produced by Helen Fielding, Renée Zellweger, Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright. Working Title has produced all the Bridget Jones films.  
 
Universal Pictures and StudioCanal and Miramax present a Working Title production, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The film will be released in theaters internationally by Universal Pictures and will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. The three previous Bridget Jones films—Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)—have earned more than $800 million worldwide.  

BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY — (l-r) Director Michael Morris, Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones — (Photo by: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY — (l-r) Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Leo Woodall as Roxster — (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY — (l-r) Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Walliker, Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones — (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)

Source: Peacock
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
bridget jones
Renée Zellweger gets her groove back in the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
carry on
Taron Egerton is a TSA agent who must let a mysterious package pass through in the trailer for Carry-On
Ethan Hunt holds the fate of the world in his hands one last time in the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning teaser trailer
Marvel drops new trailers for Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World at D23 Brazil
View All

About the Author

2052 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles