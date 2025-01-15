Renée Zellweger on why she stopped acting for six years: “I was sick of the sound of my own voice”

Renée Zellweger explains why she took a six-year break from Hollywood, saying she was “sick of the sound of my own voice.”

In the early 2000s, Renée Zellweger was one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Her roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Chicago, and Cold Mountain (the latter of which won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress) made her a household name. However, by the end of the decade, she decided to step away from the world of acting for six years.

While speaking with Hugh Grant for British Vogue, Zellweger explained why she took her six-year hiatus. “ Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice, ” She said. “ When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences. “

Although she wasn’t acting during that period, she did keep busy. “ [I] studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, ” she explained, “ and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy. “

Zellweger returned to Hollywood in 2016 for Bridget Jones’s Baby, the third installment of the franchise. She also earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in Judy. After that, she seemed to take another hiatus, only appearing in The Thing About Pam, a 2022 true-crime comedy mini-series that explored Pam Hupp’s involvement in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

Bridget Jones brought Zellweger back once again. She has reprised the role for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which will debut exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on February 13th and will be released in theaters internationally on February 14th.