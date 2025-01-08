Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott go to war over livestock in the increasingly intense trailer for Bring Them Down

Forget what you know about the Hatfields and the McCoys; the familial war between Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott is a feud fueled by suspicion, bad blood, and darkness. Today, Mubi proudly presents its gripping trailer for Bring Them Down, Christopher Andrews’ upcoming thriller.

In Bring Them Down, an Irish shepherding family battles on several fronts: internal strife, hostility within the family, and rivalry with another farmer. Paternalism, heritage, and the generational trauma cycle through the cultural prism of Ireland, as things turn violent and grim secrets, come to light.

Christopher Andrews (Fire, Stalker, Together Again) directs Bring Them Down from a script he wrote with Jonathan Hourigan. In today’s Bring Them Down trailer, Christopher Abbott stars as Michael, a man tending to his family’s sheep business on his own. Michael’s father (Colm Meaney) is disabled, and his mother died years ago in a car accident in which Michael was the driver. The guilt of that unthinkable event haunts Michael with his every step, and the truth about what happened is scratching at the door of Michael’s mind, dying to escape. Meanwhile, Jack (Barry Keoghan), the son of a neighboring sheep herder, Gary, says he found two of Michael’s prized rams dead on their property. Still, when Michael claims to recognize the animals among Gary’s flock, a war between the two families ignites.

The Bring Them Down trailer begins innocently before descending into madness, jealousy, and hatred as lies poison the well. With tensions spiraling out of control, Michael begins to lose control, and old secrets come back to haunt him as a new darkness encroaches.

Bring Them Down is a fantastic showcase for Christopher Abbott (Wolf Man, Kraven the Hunter) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, Eternals). Both actors bring the best of their dramatic chops to this increasingly violent tale of lies laid bare. The movie holds a 93% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics saying the movie’s grim tone can be overwhelming, but ultimately, Christopher Andrews arrives as a filmmaker to watch.

What do you think about the trailer for Bring Them Down? Are you interested in checking the film out? Let us know in the comments section below.