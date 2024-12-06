Demi Moore shares an update on Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia two years ago, prompting him to step away from Hollywood. The disease isn’t a kind one, but Willis is fortunate to have the love and support of his family. Bruce Willis’ daughters paid tribute to their father over the Thanksgiving holiday, and now Demi Moore has shared an update on Willis’ condition while speaking with CNN.

“ Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment, ” Moore said. “ And I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy. ” However, she also said that watching someone you love struggle with the condition is “ very difficult ” and “ not what I would wish upon anymore. “

Moore continued, “ There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it. “

During a conversation with Drew Barrymore in September, Moore explained the advice she gives to her daughters while the family deals with Willis’ health struggles. “ What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at, ” Moore said. “ You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in LA, I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share. “