The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake’s Leatherface, Andrew Bryniarski, seeks help through GoFundMe

Best known for playing Leatherface in the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Andrew Bryniarski has a screen acting career that stretches back more than thirty years, and his forty-plus non-Chainsaw credits include playing Butterfinger in Hudson Hawk, Wyatt Beaudry in Necessary Roughness, Chip in Batman Returns, Steve Lattimer in The Program, Zangief in Street Fighter, Knocko in Higher Learning, Patrick ‘Madman’ Kelly in Any Given Sunday, Joe the Boxer in Pearl Harbor, Halloran in Rollerball, and Count Dracula in Dracula’s Guest. Unfortunately, it’s been a few years since Bryniarski has had a prominent acting role and he has fallen on some hard times – so he’s seeking help from his fans through a GoFundMe campaign.

Bryniarski explains the situation he’s currently in: “ Recently, wildfires forced me to evacuate my home in California, leaving me displaced and uncertain about the future. To compound matters, the house I was renting tried to illegally evict me and stole all my valuable belongings including those crucial to my livelihood, exacerbating my already dire situation. Now I have lawyer and attorney fees to deal with. Additionally, the motorcycle I rely on for transportation and work has unexpectedly blown its engine, adding another layer of difficulty. As if that isn’t enough, I have three separate surgeries that I need to schedule sooner than later and my insurance is minimal. The stress of these circumstances, including the mold for my new mask breaking and challenges in contacting my appearance agent, has significantly impacted my income. Navigating these setbacks alone has been overwhelming. I have a few good friends who I’ve leaned on too hard already and for the first time in my life, I’m now turning to you, my community, for support. Your generosity can make a tremendous difference as I work to rebuild and stabilize my life. Funds raised will go towards essential needs like temporary housing, covering basic living expenses, and repairing or replacing the motorcycle engine. Your contribution, no matter the size, will provide crucial relief and help me regain stability. I deeply appreciate any support you can offer, whether through a donation or simply by sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help. “

Bryniarski has set a $25,000 goal for his GoFundMe campaign, and as of this writing has raised $1,206.

