Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia will hit theaters a little earlier than expected, as Focus Features has announced a new release date for the film. The film, which was previously slated for a November 7th release, will now premiere for a special limited engagement on October 24th before opening wide on October 31st.

Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone. Lanthimos directed the film from a screenplay by Will Tracy. It follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced she is an alien intent on destroying Planet Earth. The film is produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe; Yorgos Lanthimos via Pith; Emma Stone via Fruit Tree; Square Peg’s Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen; and CJ ENM’s Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

A short teaser trailer for Bugonia was screened at CinemaCon last month. It featured Jesse Plemons as a beekeeper who is so obsessed with saving the environment that he kidnaps a rich CEO, played by Emma Stone. He’s convinced that the executive is an alien intent on destroying Earth. “ It all starts with something magnificent: a flower and a honey bee, ” Plemons’ character narrates. “ The workers gather pollen for the queen. The bees are dying as the workers desert the queen. The colony wastes away. ” He’s then shown shaving off Stone’s hair, with the camera zooming in to show that she might not be as human as she seems.