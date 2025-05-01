Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia starring Emma Stone lands new release date

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia will hit theaters a little earlier than expected, as Focus Features has announced a new release date for the film. The film, which was previously slated for a November 7th release, will now premiere for a special limited engagement on October 24th before opening wide on October 31st.
Bugonia stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone. Lanthimos directed the film from a screenplay by Will Tracy. It follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced she is an alien intent on destroying Planet Earth. The film is produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe; Yorgos Lanthimos via Pith; Emma Stone via Fruit Tree; Square Peg’s Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen; and CJ ENM’s Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.
A short teaser trailer for Bugonia was screened at CinemaCon last month. It featured Jesse Plemons as a beekeeper who is so obsessed with saving the environment that he kidnaps a rich CEO, played by Emma Stone. He’s convinced that the executive is an alien intent on destroying Earth. “It all starts with something magnificent: a flower and a honey bee,” Plemons’ character narrates. “The workers gather pollen for the queen. The bees are dying as the workers desert the queen. The colony wastes away.” He’s then shown shaving off Stone’s hair, with the camera zooming in to show that she might not be as human as she seems.
Stone has been enjoying quite the collaborative partnership with Lanthimos. It all started with The Favourite in 2018, and she returned for Poor Things (which scored her an Academy Award for Best Actress) and Kinds of Kindness. The pair work well together, but Stone dreads learning the monologues Lanthimos keeps saddling her with. “There’s nothing I get more panicked about than a monologue,” Stone told Far Out Magazine. “Yorgos keeps giving them to me. He just loves to throw me a damn monologue. He doesn’t just sense it. He knows it! I’ll say, ‘I don’t want to do monologues.’ He’s like, ‘You’re doing a monologue.’” However, Stone knows that this helps to push her as an actor. “It’s good, you know, it helps you to expand.“