Caddo Lake trailer: M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller reaches Max in October

Back in October of 2021, we heard that M. Night Shyamalan was producing the thriller The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, which was being directed by the duo of Celine Held and Logan George – who made their feature directorial debut with the 2020 drama Topside and went on to direct episodes of Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant. That movie, which now has the shorter title Caddo Lake, will be making its way out into the world next month, as it’s set to be released through the Max streaming service on October 10th… and following a teaser trailer that we shared earlier this month, a full trailer for Caddo Lake has now dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Held and George wrote the screenplay for the film, crafting the following story: When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.

Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Eliza Scanlen (Old), Eric Lange (Lost), Sam Hennings (Memphis Beat), Diana Hopper (Goliath), and Dave Maldonado (The Devil All the Time) star.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan produced the film under Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge banner, alongside Kara Durrett and K Period’s Josh Godfrey. Kimberly Steward, Harrison Huffman, and Will Greenfield are executive producing.

Shyamalan had this to say about his collaboration with Held and George: “The show Servant has given me the incredible opportunity to find new storytellers from around the world and tell stories with them. Celine Held and Logan George are an exceptional writing-directing team that directed two amazing episodes for us in Season 3. They are kind and dynamic genre storytellers and have written a film we believe will impact audiences deeply.

The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave Caddo Lake its rating last year; it earned a PG-13 for some disturbing/bloody images, thematic elements, and brief strong language.

What did you think of the Caddo Lake trailer? Will you be watching this movie on Max next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I’ll probably be checking this one out at some point.

