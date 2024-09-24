Canary Black trailer: Kate Beckinsale stars in spy thriller directed by Pierre Morel 

A trailer has been released for the spy thriller Canary Black, which is coming soon to the Prime Video streaming service

Canary Black , a spy action thriller from Taken director Pierre Morel that stars Kate Beckinsale of the Underworld franchise, began filming in late 2022 and wrapped production in January of 2023. Now the movie is finally ready to make its way out into the world, as it’s scheduled to reach Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on October 24th – and with that date exactly one month away, a trailer for Canary Black has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Matthew Kennedy, who previously wrote the Lily Collins / Simon Pegg thriller Inheritance, Canary Black has the following synopsis: A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

Beckinsale is joined in the cast by Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Saffron Burrows, Ben Miles, Goran Kostić, Michael Brandon, and Charles Nishikawa.

The film was produced by Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois for Anton, Carsten Lorenz, Renee Tab, and Christopher Tuffin for Sentient Entertainment, Jeff Elliott for Brickell & Broadbridge International, and Marina Grasic for Oakhurst Entertainment, with Igor A. Nola of MP Filmska Produkcija as the Croatian Service Producer. Morel and Beckinsale served as executive producers. Anton, Brickell & Broadbridge International, and Oakhurst Entertainment provided the financing. When this project was first announced, John Zois gave the following statement: “ Anton is thrilled to bring action master, Pierre Morel, together with Kate Beckinsale who broke the mold of the action hero in the Underworld franchise. They both continue to up their games and push the genre today. “

What did you think of the trailer for Canary Black? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released through the Prime Video streaming service next month? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.