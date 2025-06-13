Candace Cameron Bure suggests horror movies are “incredibly demonic” and can open a portal

We all had those scary moments when we were kids. Whether it was the monster under the bed or the fact that we just watched A Nightmare on Elm Street so of course we were next on Freddy Krueger’s list. But that tends to fade away with maturity and plain logic. But for actress Candace Cameron Bure, even dabbling in horror movies will unleash sheer hell into your house, full or not.

Candace Cameron Bure recently said on her namesake podcast (via THR) that she takes the duty of protecting her family to the extreme. Case in point: the portal. OK, so what constitutes a “portal” exactly? “Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home. I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”

Candace Cameron Bure – who broke out as DJ Tanner on Full House and has most recently turned to the Hallmark Christmas movie factory – suggests that film sets hosting productions of horror films are only asking for trouble, despite all of the make believe going down. “Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people and actors; however, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”

Now, the concept of a cursed film set is nothing new (heck, movies and shows have been made about that exact idea), but to genuinely consider that one watching a horror film is opening a portal to who-knows-what is a bit extreme, we have to say. It’s probably worth noting that Candace Cameron Bure did commit to the overtly evangelical Christian life and has made that one of the dominating factors of her personality, not unlike older brother Kirk.

Full House didn’t dabble much into Halloween, although there are a couple of episodes that featured the holiday and some family-friendly frights. But really, come on, what’s scarier than twins?