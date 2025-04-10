The list of this year’s Cannes Film Festival features Ari Aster’s Eddington, Phoenician Scheme, Mission: Impossible and more

A number of auteur heavyweights return to the festival along with some anticipated big projects, including Mission: Impossible.

The full list of films that will be screening at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival has been released. The line-up was announced this morning by the Cannes delegate general Thierry Frémaux and President Iris Knobloch at a press conference in Paris. The Hollywood Reporter has shared the program listing for this year’s event. While there are a number of anticipated high-profile titles, a bevy of auteurs will be showcasing their latest, including Kelly Reichardt, who will be returning to the competition with The Mastermind. The film is an art-heist drama and stars Josh O’Connor and John Magaro, which takes place during the Vietnam War.

Joachim Trier, the Norwegian filmmaker who made a splash in 2021 with The Worst Person of the World, returns with the new film Sentimental Value, which features Renate Reinsve. Julia Ducournau, the director of the surreal film, Titane, which got her a Palme d’Or in 2021, is in contention with her new movie Alpha. Her new film is “a 1980s-set shocker that follows an 11-year-old girl who is rejected by her classmates after it is rumored she has been infected with a new disease.”

Some of the big-name titles on the list include Ari Aster’s new film Eddington, as well as the new Wes Anderson flick The Phoenician Scheme and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be launching at the event. You can view the full comprehensive list below.

COMPETITION

Alpha, Julie Ducournau

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

The Eagles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh

Eddington, Ari Aster

Fuori, Mario Martone

The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Renoir, Chie Hayakawa

Romeria, Carla Simone

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

A Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinksi

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

Young Mothers, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa

Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson

Heads or Tails?, Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan

Karavan, Zuzana Kirchnerová

L’inconnu de la Grande Arche, Stéphane Demoustier

The Last One for the Road, Francesco Sossai

Meteors, Hubert Charuel

My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Diego Céspedes

Once Upon A Time In Gaza, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser

A Pale View of the Hills, Kei Ishikawa

Pillion, Harry Lighton

The Plague, Charlie Polinger

Promised Sky, Erige Sehiri

Urchin, Harris Dickinson

OUT OF COMPETITION

Colours of Time, Cedric Klapisch

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

Partir un jour, Amélie Bonnin – opening film

The Richest Woman in the World, Thierry Klifa

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Bono: Stories of Surrender, Andrew Dominik

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Dalloway, Yann Gozlan

Exit 8, Kawamura Genki

Songs of the Neon Night, Juno Mak

CANNES PREMIERE

Amrum, Fatih Akin

Connemara, Alex Lutz

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2 =5, Raoul Peck

Splitsville, Michael Angelo Covino

The Wave, Sebastián Lelio