Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning will launch at the Cannes Film Festival

The next mission for Tom Cruise, should he choose to accept it, is to launch his latest (and maybe final?) entry in his major action series — Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning — at the Cannes Film Festival. Chris Bumbray reported on Cruise’s recent big appearance at the CinemaCon panel where he revealed the new trailer, but first paid tribute to Val Kilmer, “Tom Cruise showed up in person and the exhibitors went nuts. He led off by paying tribute to Val Kilmer who he called a dear friend. Said he was grateful and honored he came back for Top Gun: Maverick. Has us take a moment of silence for him. Ended it with ‘Thank you, Val. I wish you well on your next journey.‘”

Deadline now reports that Cruise is set to launch the latest installment to his iconic action series at the Canne Film Festival this year. Final Reckoning will be screening Out of Competition on May 14 with Cruise in tow along with director Christopher McQuarrie and cast making their appearance on the big red carpet. Cruise will be in London in the days prior to the event to receive a BAFTA Fellowship.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning tells the second half of the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt out to destroy an AI system called The Entity, which is housed in a sunken Russian stealth submarine. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Dead Reckoning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie remains at the helm, working from a screenplay he crafted with Erik Jendresen. The official synopsis is very simple: Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Cruise is being joined in the cast by Hayley Atwell, reprising her Dead Reckoning role of thief-turned-IMF-recruit Grace; Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, a.k.a. the White Widow, a character who was previously seen in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning; Ving Rhames as IMF agent Luther Stickell, who has been part of this franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996; Simon Pegg as IMF agent Benji Dunn, who joined the party back in Mission: Impossible III; Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, who was introduced in Mission: Impossible (1996) and finally made his long-awaited return in Dead Reckoning; Rolf Saxon as William Donloe, a CIA analyst who got in trouble after Ethan Hunt accessed his computer way back in the first Mission: Impossible; and more Dead Reckoning reprisals: Esai Morales as the Entity-serving terrorist Gabriel; Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s former ally Paris; Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis as US Intelligence agents Briggs and Degas; Mariela Garriga as Marie, a mysterious woman from Ethan and Gabriel’s past; Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell as the heads of the NSA and NRO;. There are also a handful of new additions to the franchise: Holt McCallany as Secretary of Defense Bernstein; Nick Offerman as Sydney, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Katy O’Brian, Stephen Oyoung, Tramell Tillman, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Lucy Tulugarjuk in unspecified roles.

