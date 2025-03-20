Tom Cruise will be awarded a BFI Fellowship for his contribution to the U.K. film industry

While Tom Cruise had already been a superstar for decades, it seems like he just became something else entirely when riding the wave of his Mission: Impossible sequels as he used his producing powers and daredevil prowess to make some of the biggest and best action movies of the last few years. Not only had he become known for doing his own stunts, but he’s been known to get his co-stars in on the action. His co-star in the latest Mission: Impossible, Hayley Atwell, stated, “When I started, I was very aware of the rarefied air around him and how there is no one like him. And there never will be because actors aren’t made like him any more. He is a one-man studio and, to me, very kind, very professional.”

The Hollywood Reporter is now revealing that the one-man studio will be getting a BFI Fellowship, which is the highest accolade from the British Film Institute. The Fellowship is in honor of Cruise’s contribution to the U.K. film industry, as his productions have regularly shot in Britain, and is a celebration of his achievements in his career that go back to the 80s. As a super producer, Cruise’s films have supported the British film industry by hiring a plethora of talent and his productions have brought jobs, skills, and training to citizens across the U.K.

Cruise shows his gratitude as he says, “I am truly honored by this acknowledgment. I’ve been making films in the U.K. for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The U.K. is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support U.K. filmmaking and this incredible art form we share.”

The star is set to receive the BFI Fellowship from institute chairwoman Jay Hunt at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on May 12. Hunt stated, “We are thrilled to be honoring Tom Cruise with a BFI Fellowship. Tom has brought so much to the U.K. as a producer … choosing to make many of his films on our shores, where he is welcomed by our crews who step up to help make his cinematic visions a reality. In doing so, he also supports our studios and puts our locations on a world stage, in the process creating jobs and inspiring the next generation of film talent. He is, of course, also simply one of the world’s great actors and a true movie star, delighting audiences as the action hero and romantic lead and then surprising us with brave, leftfield roles where his versatility and talent shine through.”

Additionally, the BFI will also host a special conversation event with Cruise in central London for both public audiences and film students on May 11.