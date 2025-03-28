The Museum of Moving Image will open up a Mission: Impossible exhibition to celebrate the franchise’s stunts and spectacle

Tom Cruise’s action franchise has had many exciting sequences and the Museum of Moving Images commemorates the big stunts in the series.

On Friday, April 18, the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) will launch a major initiative celebrating the phenomenon of Paramount Pictures’ thrilling MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE franchise, ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend 2025 release of the eighth film in the series, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—The Final Reckoning. The exhibition will spotlight star and producer Tom Cruise’s exceptional commitment to practical stunt work, and explore how the series combines technical ingenuity, personal discipline, and artistic commitment, all in service of storytelling, character development, and performance.

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE experience at MoMI will be anchored by MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—Story and Spectacle, an exhibition that immerses visitors in the breathtaking stunts and key dramatic moments of the series, pulling back the curtain to allow insight into story and character development and the planning and execution of action sequences. The exhibition and related programs will provide a focal point for fans of the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE franchise, both those in New York and worldwide through virtual and/or livestreamed events.

Sections of the exhibition will be devoted to each film in the series, with a focus on that film’s key stunt or action sequence, along with unique behind-the-scenes content that offers insight on how the remarkable stunts were prepared for and filmed, complemented by related production artifacts.

“For almost 30 years, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE films have thrilled audiences with suspenseful stories and unparalleled practical stunts,” said Barbara Miller, Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs. “MoMI is excited to partner with Paramount Pictures on this major exhibition to explore the series’ unique achievements and create a fun, illuminating experience for fans and visitors.”

Access to MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—Story and Spectacle will be included with general Museum admission tickets during its run.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—Story and Spectacle and related programs are supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism.

