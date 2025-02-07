Will Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning be Ethan Hunt’s last mission?

“It’s a hard thing for me to discuss,” said Tom Cruise when asked if Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be Hunt’s last mission.

Ethan Hunt has been saving the world for nearly thirty years, but will Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning be his last mission? There have been rumblings that Tom Cruise may call it quits with The Final Reckoning, but if that’s the case, neither he nor director Christopher McQuarrie are prepared to confirm it… yet.

“ You gotta see the movie, ” Cruise told Empire when they tried to get an answer out of him. “ It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.” The actor added that The Final Reckoning will be “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise. “

McQuarrie also wasn’t willing to confirm anything but did say that the film will be “ the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate. “

While I’m confident the Mission: Impossible franchise will continue in some form, it’s entirely possible that this could be Cruise’s last outing. However, the actor has previously said that he’d like to keep making them until he’s 80.

We still don’t know a whole lot about The Final Reckoning, only that it will follow the story set up in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, in which Ethan and his team were tasked with stopping the Entity, a rogue AI capable of controlling global defence intelligence and financial networks. The film was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, but after the first movie was perceived to be a box-office disappointment, Paramount rethought its approach. When production on the new movie was forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the studio pushed the release date and announced that it would receive a new title.

In addition to Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, The Final Reckoning features several returning cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. New additions include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O’Brian, and Tramell Tillman. There have also been rumours that The Final Reckoning will include a sequence with a young Ethan Hunt. The previous film did include a few nods to Hunt’s backstory, so it’s possible this might be explored further in the new movie. The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 23rd.

Place your bets. Do you think Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be Ethan Hunt’s last mission?