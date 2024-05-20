Hannah Waddingham offers an exciting update about making progress on Mission: Impossible 8

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has offered a fantastic update about the production status for Mission: Impossible 8.

By
Hannah waddingham tom cruise

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates for Mission: Impossible 8. Still, Ted Lasso and The Garfield Movie star Hannah Waddingham is ready to offer audiences some encouraging words about the film’s progress. While walking the orange carpet at the world premiere of The Garfield Movie, in which Waddingham stars as the voice of Jinx, the cat show diva and villain of the film, Waddingham said Mission: Impossible 8 is nearly ready to resume filming.

“We’re just about to start shooting again on Mission, yes,” Waddingham confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. While she couldn’t reveal any plot details, Waddingham says her Mission character is a “powerful woman” and is “quite functional” in the face of dangerous missions, massive explosions, and death-defying stuntwork.

Waddingham also re-upped her comments about her Mission: Impossible co-star, Tom Cruise, saying he’s a “gorgeous and inspirational” person who goes above and beyond to bring something unique to his films.

Details about Mission: Impossible 8 are scarce. The film was originally supposed to be released on June 28, 2024, but delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed the project into a May 23, 2025, release.

Mission: Impossible 8 likely sees Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt continuing his struggle with The Entity, an advanced, self-aware rogue AI capable of penetrating cyber security and predicting probable futures.

Early on, it was said that the two-part Dead Reckoning would be a “culmination” of the entire series and serve as a “send-off” to the Ethan Hunt character. That’s not the case. When he saw 80-year-old Harrison Ford reprising the role of Indiana Jones in Dial of Destiny, 61-year-old Cruise said he hopes to be making Mission: Impossible movies until he reaches Ford’s Dial of Destiny age. McQuarrie has said these films won’t be the end for the franchise, and he and Cruise even already have ideas for what comes next. So, if the next movie succeeds, we can expect Ethan Hunt to return for more adventures.

Are you excited to learn more about Mission: Impossible 8? How long do you think Tom Cruise can keep playing Ethan Hunt in this action-packed franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Dolph Lundgren, Michael Jai White, and Charlotte Kirk engage in a game of assassin hide-and-seek for the Fight or Flight action thriller
Hannah waddingham tom cruise
Hannah Waddingham offers an exciting update about making progress on Mission: Impossible 8
Fall Guy
An extended cut of The Fall Guy hits VOD tomorrow after only 17 days in theaters
Super/Man: The moving Christopher Reeve documentary is taking flight in theaters for a limited two-day engagement
View All

About the Author

8326 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Mission: Impossible 8 News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles