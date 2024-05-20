Hannah Waddingham offers an exciting update about making progress on Mission: Impossible 8

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any updates for Mission: Impossible 8. Still, Ted Lasso and The Garfield Movie star Hannah Waddingham is ready to offer audiences some encouraging words about the film’s progress. While walking the orange carpet at the world premiere of The Garfield Movie, in which Waddingham stars as the voice of Jinx, the cat show diva and villain of the film, Waddingham said Mission: Impossible 8 is nearly ready to resume filming.

“We’re just about to start shooting again on Mission, yes,” Waddingham confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. While she couldn’t reveal any plot details, Waddingham says her Mission character is a “powerful woman” and is “quite functional” in the face of dangerous missions, massive explosions, and death-defying stuntwork.

Waddingham also re-upped her comments about her Mission: Impossible co-star, Tom Cruise, saying he’s a “gorgeous and inspirational” person who goes above and beyond to bring something unique to his films.

Details about Mission: Impossible 8 are scarce. The film was originally supposed to be released on June 28, 2024, but delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed the project into a May 23, 2025, release.

Mission: Impossible 8 likely sees Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt continuing his struggle with The Entity, an advanced, self-aware rogue AI capable of penetrating cyber security and predicting probable futures.

Early on, it was said that the two-part Dead Reckoning would be a “culmination” of the entire series and serve as a “send-off” to the Ethan Hunt character. That’s not the case. When he saw 80-year-old Harrison Ford reprising the role of Indiana Jones in Dial of Destiny, 61-year-old Cruise said he hopes to be making Mission: Impossible movies until he reaches Ford’s Dial of Destiny age. McQuarrie has said these films won’t be the end for the franchise, and he and Cruise even already have ideas for what comes next. So, if the next movie succeeds, we can expect Ethan Hunt to return for more adventures.

