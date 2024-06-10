Shea Whigham asked Christopher McQuarrie to have a specific scene in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8

The character actor who hunted down Tom Cruise in Dead Reckoning talks filming both parts back-to-back and what he wanted to do in the film.

By
shea whigham, mission impossible

Shea Whigham is a character actor that many may have seen in a number of different projects. He is a low-key recurring character in the Fast & Furious series as a former FBI peer of Paul Walker’s character. He’s one of David O’Russell’s collaborators who can be seen in films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. He’s also done a number of TV projects like Fargo and the latest incarnation of Perry Mason. Recently, Whigham was seen chasing down Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and The Hollywood Reporter sat down with him and his co-star of his upcoming film, Lake George, for an interview where he revealed a bit about the upcoming conclusion to the Mission: Impossible two-parter, which he filmed back-to-back.

Whigham states that he had wrapped on his role in the movie, but before completing his part in the project, he wanted to make a request to the writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. He tells THR,

I said to Christopher McQuarrie on [Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning]: ‘I don’t want a bigger trailer. I don’t want more money. I don’t want better catering. I just want one scene between Tom and I, where you, McQ, write it like The Usual Suspects, and we get a chance to get in there.’ And he delivered.”

He continued, “We did this scene between Tom and myself, and then Tom said, ‘We’re going to go out to dinner.’ So we went out to dinner when I was done, and then Tom said, ‘Do you realize that we come out one year from today? And it’s going to be a sprint to finish the fucking thing.’”

Whigham revealed that at the time of the interview, he’d wrapped his part ten days ago, but Cruise is still filming. He continued, “And I was like, ‘What!?’ Because we’re gone. The rest of the cast is all scattered, and he went, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be a sprint. I go all summer.’ I can’t even explain how he does the stuff that he does. What he’s doing now, people are going to be floored. He wants to make this one like an adventure film, and he and McQuarrie have an idea of what they want to do with it. So it’s going to be amazing.”

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Eddie Murphy gets Joseph Gordon-Levitt to fly a helicopter in the new official clip
ghostbusters frozen empire
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire set to haunt homes in 4K UltraHD along with a new steelbook release
Writer/director Rian Johnson has shared an image of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc on the set of Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery unveils first image of Daniel Craig as filming begins
Troy Baker provides the voice of Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game, which has just unveiled a trailer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game unveils an extended trailer
View All

About the Author

1639 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Shea Whigham News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles