Shea Whigham asked Christopher McQuarrie to have a specific scene in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8

Shea Whigham is a character actor that many may have seen in a number of different projects. He is a low-key recurring character in the Fast & Furious series as a former FBI peer of Paul Walker’s character. He’s one of David O’Russell’s collaborators who can be seen in films like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. He’s also done a number of TV projects like Fargo and the latest incarnation of Perry Mason. Recently, Whigham was seen chasing down Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and The Hollywood Reporter sat down with him and his co-star of his upcoming film, Lake George, for an interview where he revealed a bit about the upcoming conclusion to the Mission: Impossible two-parter, which he filmed back-to-back.

Whigham states that he had wrapped on his role in the movie, but before completing his part in the project, he wanted to make a request to the writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. He tells THR,

I said to Christopher McQuarrie on [Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning]: ‘I don’t want a bigger trailer. I don’t want more money. I don’t want better catering. I just want one scene between Tom and I, where you, McQ, write it like The Usual Suspects, and we get a chance to get in there.’ And he delivered.”

He continued, “We did this scene between Tom and myself, and then Tom said, ‘We’re going to go out to dinner.’ So we went out to dinner when I was done, and then Tom said, ‘Do you realize that we come out one year from today? And it’s going to be a sprint to finish the fucking thing.’”