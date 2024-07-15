Mission: Impossible 8 welcomes Stephen Oyoung to the cast

Stephen Oyoung, who will next be seen in Twisters, has joined the cast of the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8.

Mission: Impossible 8 has a new addition to the cast, as Deadline reports that Stephen Oyoung (Twisters) has signed on. Of course, there’s no word on who Oyoung will be playing in the movie, but he joins quite the jam-packed ensemble.

In addition to Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible 8 features several returning cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. New additions include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O’Brian, and Tramell Tillman.

Oyoung will next be seen in Twisters, but he’s probably best known for playing Martin Li / Mister Negative in Insomniac’s Spider-Man games. He has also appeared in movies such as Sicario, Terminator: Dark Fate, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and more. Oyoung has also served as a fight coordinator on a number of projects, including 47 Ronin, The Equalizer, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

We still don’t know a whole lot about Mission: Impossible 8, but it will follow the story set up in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, in which Ethan and his team were tasked with stopping the Entity, a rogue AI capable of controlling global defence intelligence and financial networks. The film was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, but after the first movie was perceived to be a box-office disappointment, Paramount rethought its approach. When production on the new movie was forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the studio pushed the release date and announced that it would receive a new title.