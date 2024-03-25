Mission: Impossible 8 set pics and video show bloody Tom Cruise running on set

As last year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (which has dropped the “Part One” subtitle since it hit home video) wrapped up, we saw that Tom Cruise’s IMF agent lead character Ethan Hunt would live to run another day – and pictures from the set of Mission: Impossible 8 (which won’t be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two after all) show him doing just that! Cruise running is a big part of these movies and his overall career, so it’s nice to see that Mission: Impossible 8 will indeed have him moving across the screen as fast as his legs can carry him. There’s even some video from the set as well, if you want to see this run in action.

Despite the title change(s), Mission: Impossible 8 will indeed be telling the second half of the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt out to destroy an AI system called The Entity, which is housed in a sunken Russian stealth submarine.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Dead Reckoning writer/director Christopher McQuarrie remains at the helm, working from a screenplay he crafted with Erik Jendresen.

Cruise is being joined in the cast by Hayley Atwell, reprising her Dead Reckoning role of thief-turned-IMF-recruit Grace; Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, a.k.a. the White Widow, a character who was previously seen in both Fallout and Dead Reckoning; Ving Rhames as IMF agent Luther Stickell, who has been part of this franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996; Simon Pegg as IMF agent Benji Dunn, who joined the party back in Mission: Impossible III; Henry Czerny as CIA director Eugene Kittridge, who was introduced in Mission: Impossible (1996) and finally made his long-awaited return in Dead Reckoning; Rolf Saxon as William Donloe, a CIA analyst who got in trouble after Ethan Hunt accessed his computer way back in the first Mission: Impossible; and more Dead Reckoning reprisals: Esai Morales as the Entity-serving terrorist Gabriel; Pom Klementieff as Gabriel’s former ally Paris; Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis as US Intelligence agents Briggs and Degas; Mariela Garriga as Marie, a mysterious woman from Ethan and Gabriel’s past; Mark Gatiss and Charles Parnell as the heads of the NSA and NRO;. There are also a handful of new additions to the franchise: Holt McCallany as Secretary of Defense Bernstein; Nick Offerman as Sydney, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Lucy Tulugarjuk in unspecified roles.

Are you looking forward to Mission: Impossible 8? What do you think of these set pics and video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.