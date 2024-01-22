Tom Cruise thanks fans after Dead Reckoning wins Rotten Tomatoes award

Awards season typically puts more dramatic fare at the forefront, with the occasional comedy or blockbuster sneaking in. But even if the Golden Globes won’t start a revolution with their inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, there’s always Rotten Tomatoes to spotlight genre movies. And the Golden Tomato for Best-Reviewed Action & Adventure movie is…Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One – and yes, Tom Cruise is extremely happy with the win.

Following the win (made possible by its 96%), where it edged out John Wick: Chapter 4 and Godzilla Minus One, Tom Cruise posted a video thanking the critics and fans for the success of Dead Reckoning. “We make these movies for each and every one of you and I speak on behalf of McQ [Christopher McQuarrie], our entire cast and crew, that we are thrilled and truly honored to be not only one of the best-reviewed films of the year but the best-reviewed action movie of 2023. Thank you.”

On behalf of the entire #MissionImpossible team @TomCruise wants to thank the critics and fans for their #GoldenTomato Award win! pic.twitter.com/WNRMqYgb4o — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 20, 2024

Dead Reckoning was also ranked as the number two best-reviewed movie overall, with Tom Cruise and company falling to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Dead Reckoning has proven to be a critical success, and audiences helped it take in $560+ million. It was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Golden Globe but lost to Barbie, the year’s highest-grossing movie. Despite such acclaim all around, it’s highly unlikely that Dead Reckoning will be up for any major Oscars. However, it could earn some nominations in the technical categories, breaking the dry run the series has had so far at the Academy Awards.

If you haven’t had a chance to see Dead Reckoning just yet, it arrives on Paramount+ this Thursday, January 25th. But you’ll notice that the Part One has been dropped from the title, pointing to the follow-up – currently slated for May 23rd, 2025 (after a final delay stemming from the SAG-AFTRA strike) – being given a separate subtitle altogether.

Where does the action of Dead Reckoning – and the stunts of Tom Cruise – rank in the franchise? What was the best scene from the movie? Give us your pick below!