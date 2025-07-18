Carl Weathers was tapped to return as Chubbs for Happy Gilmore 2 before 2024 death

Just tap it in…We’re just one week away from the release of Happy Gilmore 2, bringing everyone’s favorite short-tempered golfer back to the green. While we can expect much of the same style of humor and plenty of callbacks, there had to be a number of alterations, a key one of which centers around Chubbs, played by Carl Weathers, who passed away in 2024 just a few months before Happy Gilmore 2 was confirmed. So what was the plan for Chubbs?

Adam Sandler recently sat down with Collider to discuss how the death of Carl Weathers impacted the development of the Happy Gilmore 2 script. “We had a painful change. Carl Weathers had a massive part. I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was. We made a lot of nice references to how great Chubbs was in the movie. That was the biggest change.”

As for how Carl Weathers would factor into Happy Gilmore 2 – remember, Chubbs fell out of a window after being shocked at the sight of the decapitated alligator who took his hand – Sandler added, “In the first version that we came up with, he had a son. He was coming back to me a lot in my dreams, and he had a son who was mad at Happy for causing the death of daddy.”

While Carl Weathers will be sorely missed in Happy Gilmore 2, those returning include Julie Bowen as Virginia, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Ben Stiller as the orderly, and Kevin Nealon and original director Dennis Dugan in their respective supporting roles. Sadly, Weathers isn’t the only one who has passed away since the release of Happy Gilmore, as he follows Frances Bay (Grandma), Joe Flaherty (the “Jackass!”-spouting heckler) and Richard Kiel (whose shoe you wouldn’t want to hit a golf ball off of).

No doubt Happy Gilmore 2 will pay fitting homage to all of these characters in one way or another, although Carl Weathers – who was honored last year by having a golf tournament named after him – will be at the top for many fans.