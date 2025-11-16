Dan Aykroyd says he believes his cameo in Casper is part of Ghostbusters canon

Never forget: if you have a ghost problem, there’s only one group to call – The Ghostbusters! With this in mind, is it possible that the Fab Four of paranormal investigations have been busting ghosts for decades without our knowledge? According to Dan Aykroyd, who plays Dr. Ray Stantz in the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, his character’s cameo in 1995’s Casper is the real deal.

Aykroyd, who co-created the Ghostbusters franchise with Harold Ramis, spoke about his brief part in the family-friendly haunted house film, starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, saying he considers the cameo part of Ghostbusters lore.

“I think so, given the fact that [Steven] Spielberg asked for me and said, ‘Come and do this,’ and that they built me in there,” said Aykroyd on the Talking Strange podcast. “Of course, it’s a beautiful nod to what we were doing with Ivan [Reitman] and everybody. I think you gotta include there in the canon, no doubt.”

In 1995’s Casper, an afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling Maine estate inherited by the wealthy heiress Carrigan (Cathy Moriarty), who wants to rid the place of ghosts. While trying to rid the spooky place of ghosts, Carrigan calls the Ghostbusters to investigate. Aykroyd’s Dr. Ray Stantz arrives to represent the group, but is scared off by what he finds inside. “Who you gonna call?” he begins, referencing the Ghostbusters’ theme song. “Someone else.”

Dan Aykroyd’s Dr. Ray Stantz is part of the original Ghostbusters group, which also includes Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis, who serves as the other Horseman of the paranormal apocalypse. Moreover, Casper wouldn’t be Aykroyd’s only Ghostbusters-related cameo. If you remember, he played a cab driver in the 2016 female-led Ghostbusters reboot, starring Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy.

What do you think about Dan Aykroyd’s claim that his cameo in 1995’s Casper is part of Ghostbusters canon? Does this mean you need to add Casper to your next Ghostbusters movie marathon? Let us know what you think about Dan Aykroyd’s statement in the comments section below.