Chain Reactions: Fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre analyze its impact in the trailer of this new documentary

There is no doubt that the original 1974 Texas Chain Saw Massacre haunted people’s minds ever since its premiere. Along with The Exorcist, it’s regarded as one of the most disturbing horror movies in history. It’s so impactful that people have been under the impression that the film is more gory than it actually is. Tobe Hooper’s direction makes you feel the southern heat and famous fans of the film illustrate just how much it changed cinema in the new documentary Chain Reactions. Dark Sky Films has just passed along the trailer, which features interviews from Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller- Nicholas, Stephen King, and Karyn Kusama.

The official synopsis reads,

“Fifty years after Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE shocked the world and forever changed the face of global cinema and popular culture, CHAIN REACTIONS charts the film’s profound impact and lasting influence on five great artists – Patton Oswalt, Takashi Miike, Alexandra Heller- Nicholas, Stephen King, and Karyn Kusama – through early memories, sensory experiences, and childhood trauma. By crafting a dynamic dialogue between contemporary footage and never-before-seen outtakes and delving into personal impressions triggered by distinct audiovisual formats (16mm, 35mm, VHS, digital), CHAIN REACTIONS goes to the heart of how a scruffy, no-budget independent film wormed its way into our collective nightmares and permanently altered the zeitgeist.”

Chain Reactions was a winner of the Venice Classics Award for Best Documentary on Cinema. The doc is also an official selection of the Telluride Film Festival, Sitges, BFI London Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, Beyondfest and Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Alexandre O. Philippe, whose credits include 78/52 (Sundance 2017), Memory: The Origins of Alien (Sundance 2019), Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist (Venice 2019, Sundance 2020), and Lynch/Oz (Tribeca 2022), writes and directs this documentary. Kerry Deignan Roy produces along with co-producer Robert Muratore. Additionally, Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, Pat Cassidy, Hamza Ali, Badie Ali and Greg Newman are all on board as executive producers. And Robert Muratore also serves as the director of photography.

Philippe is currently working on multiple feature documentaries on cinema. His latest, Kim Novak’s Vertigo, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1.