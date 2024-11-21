Charlie Hunnam has been spotted on the set of Monster season 3 in his Ed Gein wardrobe

The Original Monster, season 3 of the Netflix series Monster, is already filming, and Charlie Hunnam has been spotted on set as Ed Gein

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was recently released, and has had quite an impact on the real lives of the title characters… and right before that season premiered in September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3. As it turns out, Monster season 3 (which is apparently called The Original Monster) was very close to starting production when that announcement was made, because Hunnam has now been spotted on the set of the show in his Gein wardrobe!

Check it out:

Here are some more images of Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein:

charlie hunnam as ed gein during the filming of the third season of monsters, the netflix series. pic.twitter.com/QGd9DTgyuj — best of charlie hunnam. (@hunnamfiles) November 20, 2024

FIRST LOOK at Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein on the set of Ryan Murphy’s “The Original Monster,” coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/huYDria6CY — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) November 20, 2024

I know there were some complaints that Hunnam was too handsome to play Gein, but they seem to have Geined him up well enough.

When the project was announced, Variety reminded us that Ed Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains. Gein’s case served as an inspiration for several major pop culture characters later on, including Norman Bates in Psycho, Leatherface and his family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.

Hunnam is joined in the cast by Laurie Metcalf (Scream 2) as Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother; Tom Hollander (Feud) as iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Rushmore) as Alma Reville, Hitchcock’s wife.

Have you been watching the Monster series on Netflix, and are you looking forward to seeing Charlie Hunnam play Ed Gein in season 3, The Original Monster? What do you think of the images of him in his Gein wardrobe? Let us know by leaving a comment below.