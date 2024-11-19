The Menendez Brothers’ clemency trial delayed due to incoming DA

Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serve life in prison for the murder of their parents, will have to wait for the clemency decision.

That we are once again talking about Lyle and Erik Menendez says a lot about Ryan Murphy’s grip on pop culture. But it also might have a lot to say about our court system. In the most recent news, the brothers – who are both currently serving life imprisonment sentences for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise Mendendez – are seeking clemency. And while California governor Gavin Newsom would be the ultimate decider on granting clemency, the move is currently delayed as the state awaits a new district attorney.

That DA, Nathan Hochman, will take his position in the first week of December, replacing George Gascón. On his plans over the Mendendez brothers, he stated, “Once I take office on December 3, I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials and the voluminous exhibits, as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members .”

As per Governor Newsom’s office (via Deadline), “The governor respects the role of the district attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman to carry out this responsibility…The governor will defer to the D.A.-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”

If things work out in favor of Erik and Lyle Menendez, their charges could be dropped to manslaughter; with that, they would see a release from prison, a landmark move that would change the entire trajectory of their story.

The Menendez brothers became immediate examples of sensationalism in the media, their story grabbing every headline and their trial coverage being widely covered on television, marking one of the earliest examples of a murder trial getting that sort of attention. While appeals have been made, this is by far the closest Erik and Lyle have gotten to seeing their sentence reduced. And, really, Ryan Murphy may hold a lot of credit for that, whether you like the guy’s style or not.

Do you expect to see the Menendez brothers released from prison?

