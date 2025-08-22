Erik Menendez denied parole over 1989 murder of parents; Lyle’s hearing today

The Menendez Brothers saga may be coming to a permanent end, as younger brother Erik was denied parole this week in the 1989 murders of his and Lyle’s parents. Lyle himself will have his parole hearing later today.

There has been much renewed interest in the case of the Menendez Brothers – who shot their parents to death in the family home more than 35 years ago – partly due to Ryan Murphy’s series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. And ever since that season premiered last year, a lot has gone down with the infamous siblings. One of the biggest pieces came this past May, when the brothers’ life in prison sentences were reduced to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Unfortunately for Erik Mendez, this did not work in his favor, being denied this week, with Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton stating in part, “While we give great weight to youth offender factors, your continued willingness to commit crimes and violate prison rules…Based on the legal standards we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.”

In their own statement following the parole denial of Erik Menendez, the family stated, “While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for. But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride.” Erik Menendez will next be up for parole in 2028.

Eyes will next be on Lyle Menendez, whose parole hearing is later today. Adding to their statement, the family said, “Tomorrow, we turn our attention to Lyle’s hearing. And while it is undoubtedly difficult, we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful that the commissioner will see in Lyle what so many others have: a man who has taken responsibility, transformed his life, and is ready to come home.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as in three acting categories, for Cooper Koch playing Erik, Javier Bardem as father José and Chloë Sevigny as mother Kitty.