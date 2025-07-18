Lyle Menendez called Cooper Koch to congratulate him on Emmy nomination

When the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced this week, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story landed four at the premiere ceremony (with another seven in the Creative Arts categories). Three of these came in the acting categories, with Cooper Koch getting into the lead actor battle…something one of the Menendez brothers was intrigued enough to congratulate him for.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Cooper Koch revealed that Lyle – not Erik, who he portrays – gave him a ring after the nominations were announced. “I spoke [to] Lyle today. He called to send his congrats and was very, very sweet. He was jealous that I was at Wimbledon this weekend. He was just so, so sweet…and they’re doing really well.”

As for why Erik Menendez didn’t reach out to Cooper Koch, the younger brother to Lyle has been openly critical of Ryan Murphy and the Netflix series, calling the portrayals “ruinous” and “dishonest.” Murphy, expectedly, denied any such interpretations.

Cooper Koch has been on the scene for a few years now, but portraying Erik Menendez has given him his only significant awards contention. Speaking on what the morning of Emmy nomination day is like, Koch said, “I was so nervous. It’s just a terrible morning. You’re so anxious and you’re just playing that game with yourself of like, ‘You know what? It’s okay either way. It’s okay. I’m going to die one day and no one’s going to remember or care if I had an Emmy nomination or not.’…[The]best part about this whole thing was just getting the opportunity to be a part of this show and tell this story and just embody this person who I just care so deeply about.”

In addition to Cooper Koch’s nomination, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also landed Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny nods for portraying the murdered parents of Lyle and Erik, José and Kitty. It is also competing for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series against Adolescence, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, and The Penguin.

Did you expect Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to receive nominations in those categories? What did it miss out on?