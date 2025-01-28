Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore reunite to support Demi Moore’s Oscar nomination

The Charlie’s Angels cast has pulled their forces together again. The last time they encountered Demi Moore in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, they tried to stop her. Now, they are throwing their full support behind her as Moore gets her first Academy Award nomination for The Substance. Variety reports that Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore have reunited with Moore for a video on Vanity Fair where the actresses reconnect and champion the Best Actress nomination that Moore has received for her role in the body horror film.

This video would be the first time the cast of the Charlie’s Angels sequel has come together since Liu received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2019. In the Vanity Fair video, Liu tells Moore, “I think I can speak for all of us—we are so proud of you. This performance, you’ve always had it in you and in all of the work that you’ve done. There’s so much vulnerability in the strength that you are able to put on camera.” She continues, “That moment of you taking the makeup off, to reveal the psychological toll of this kind of unattainable pressure from society of what beauty is and what aging is or what is commercial. It was done in a way where you really captured that rawness: that feeling of being insecure but also comfortable with yourself, but then realizing that other people aren’t comfortable with yourself.”