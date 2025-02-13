Don’t puff, puff, pass on your chance to see the new teaser poster and release date for Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong return for a documentary like you’ve never seen with Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie!

Toke, toke it up, man! The legendary comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are up to their old tricks for a new film, Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie. Directed and produced by David Bushell (Sling Blade, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Dallas Buyers Club) and Robbi Chong, the latest smoke circle involving the pot-positive entertainers rolls many of the comedic duo’s exploits into one spliff-tastic experience to help send two best buds out with a bang.

Here’s the official logline for Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie courtesy of Keep Smokin’ and David Bushell:

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie defies documentary expectations, offering a wildly imaginative take on genre convention; a true-life tale told through a mix of animation and archival madness, all underscored by a classic cinematic road trip comedy. Tracing the enduring legacy of pioneering comics Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the film features interviews, sketches, and never-before-seen footage spanning the duo’s five-decade career. The result is an unlikely story of friendship and fame, turmoil and defiance, rebellion and ultimately – redemption.”

“Last Movie was born out of the failure to make a scripted Cheech & Chong comedy that I was set to produce almost 20 years ago,” said director and producer David Bushell. “Cosmically that wasn’t meant to be so I took my passion and ambition to direct, coupled it with my love of documentary, and convinced these two road dogs to let me tell their epic story. We are excited to bring this trip of a lifetime to audiences around the country for the definitive retrospective of the lives and careers of this iconic duo.”

Whether you partake in the good leaf or not, there’s no denying Cheech and Chong’s impact on the comedy landscape. The duo got their start in Vancouver with stand-up comedy routines, studio recordings, and feature films, including Up in Smoke, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Things Are Tough All Over, Cheech and Chong’s Animated Movie, Nice Dreams (with a hilarious guest role from the late Paul Reubens), Still Smokin’, and more. Fun fact: Reubens’s dialogue, “You’re the guy from the Hamburget Train, right?” is featured in the Primus song “Hamburger Train” from their classic album Pork Soda.

Are you a Cheech and Chong fan? Be honest. It’s okay. There are no narcs here. I can recite most of the dialogue from Up in Smoke from memory or what’s left of it. Hey-o! In the comments section below, let us know if you’re excited about Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie.

Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie comes to theaters on April 25, 2025.