Interview: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, and David Bushell Talk Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie

Posted 4 hours ago

+This past holiday weekend brought families together for Easter celebrations. I’m willing to bet that more than a few of you participated in the joys of 420 as well. What is the perfect movie to watch this week? That would be Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie. The new documentary tells the incredible tale of these two longtime friends and the history of the stoner characters that made them iconic. It’s a wonderful film, directed by David Bushell, one that manages to bring depth to its story. And yes, it’s also incredibly funny. Growing up on late-night viewings of Cheech & Chong movies, this was a great reminder of why they still stand out.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with the film’s director and the legends themselves. First, we spoke with Mr. David Bushell. The filmmaker talked about taking on this project and working so closely with the guys. He discussed his approach to bringing out what made Cheech and Chong so beloved amongst fans.

Now, walking into a room with Cheech and Chong was a trip! In the midst of a conversation between the two, I was led into the studio. When I sat down, I listened to a story Tommy Chong was telling Cheech Marin. From there, we just started chatting, and it was fantastic. Having interviewed Mr. Marin before, talking to him and his comedic partner was a thrill. The two just opened up about their history and coming together for this personal and humorous—and even heartbreaking—true-life examination. I’ve covered a ton of interviews, many of which stand out. And yes, this one felt really special talking to these amazing guys.

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie opens Friday! Why not check it out and give yourself a 420 extended holiday this coming weekend?

