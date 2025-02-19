Join the buds for one last trip in the trailer for the “movie-mentary” Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong go on a new trip and reflect on their lives and careers in the new documentary retrospective.

Dave’s not here, man. However, what IS here is the trailer for the newest Cheech & Chong movie, which is also a documentary. The trailer would humorously refer to itself as a “movie-mentary.” Directed and produced by David Bushell (Sling Blade, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Dallas Buyers Club) and Robbi Chong, the latest project involving the popular stoner comedians reflects on many of the duo’s exploits as well as working in a new adventure into one experience to help send two best buds out with a bang.

Here’s the official logline for Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie courtesy of Keep Smokin’ and David Bushell:

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie defies documentary expectations, offering a wildly imaginative take on genre convention; a true-life tale told through a mix of animation and archival madness, all underscored by a classic cinematic road trip comedy. Tracing the enduring legacy of pioneering comics Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the film features interviews, sketches, and never-before-seen footage spanning the duo’s five-decade career. The result is an unlikely story of friendship and fame, turmoil and defiance, rebellion and ultimately – redemption.”

“Last Movie was born out of the failure to make a scripted Cheech & Chong comedy that I was set to produce almost 20 years ago,” said director and producer David Bushell. “Cosmically that wasn’t meant to be so I took my passion and ambition to direct, coupled it with my love of documentary, and convinced these two road dogs to let me tell their epic story. We are excited to bring this trip of a lifetime to audiences around the country for the definitive retrospective of the lives and careers of this iconic duo.”

The film features Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Lou Adler, amongst others. The executive producers along for the ride are John Paul DeJoria, Gary Haseley, Cleo Segura Sherrel and Christian Selleron.

The duo got their start in Vancouver with stand-up comedy routines, studio recordings, and feature films, including Up in Smoke, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Things Are Tough All Over, Cheech and Chong’s Animated Movie, Nice Dreams (with a hilarious guest role from the late Paul Reubens)

Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie rolls up into theaters on April 25.

