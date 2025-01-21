Chris Columbus throws his support behind Harry Potter TV series

You’re a wizard, Harry! But Chris Columbus is merely a muggle director and so can only pull out so much magic. With that, he could only include so much from J.K. Rowling’s books into his Harry Potter movies. That’s just what the upcoming Harry Potter TV series hopes to avoid – and Chris Columbus is all in.

Speaking with People, Chris Columbus said that the idea of a Harry Potter series – in which the writers can truly dive into the wizarding world, leaving no philosopher’s stone unturned – is perfect, as it can avoid some of the trappings he fell into. “I think it’s a spectacular idea, because there’s a certain restriction when you’re making a film,” noting that his two Harry Potter movies – Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets – were “only” two and a half hours. “The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic.You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do…all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films…I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great.”

Maybe it’s because I never read the entire series, but I never felt that any of Chris Columbus’ Harry Potter movies – or any of them, for that matter – were incomplete. There might have been some missing characters and subplots, but if you didn’t know that going in then there’s really no harm to that viewer. Of course, those who helped the books fly off the shelves (some reports put the number as high as 600 million for the entire series).

While Chris Columbus has previously expressed interest in returning to the Harry Potter franchise, he is not attached to the TV series. Instead, he’ll have to sit back with the rest of us when the first season debuts in 2026. The idea right now is for the show to run for 10 years, which doesn’t exactly match the “one book per season” concept that was being tossed around. But it does give fans consistent time at Hogwarts that they haven’t gotten in years.

