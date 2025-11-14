Christy Martin defends Sydney Sweeney: “She worked her ass off for me”

At one point, it was believed that Sydney Sweeney had a shot at an Academy Award for her performance as professional boxer Christy Martin; however, after the biopic flopped at the box office, the actress has come under scrutiny. Thankfully, Sweeney has a supporter in her camp, Christy Martin herself.

In a post on Instagram, Martin said, “ I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney. Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally! ” Always nice to have the actual person you’re playing in your corner.

One of the people who has attacked Sweeney is former Batwoman actress Ruby Rose, who stated that she was once attached to the project. “ You’re a cretin and you ruined the film, ” Rose said. “ Christy deserved better.”

Although the film may not be performing well at the box office, Sweeney remains “deeply proud” of it. “ Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin, ” she said. “ This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. “

She continued, “ Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you christy. I love you. “

Our own Chris Bumbray did enjoy Christy, saying Sweeney delivers the goods in an “ engaging ” biopic, but he wondered if the “ grim subject matter might limit its commercial appeal. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.