Sydney Sweeney brings us behind-the-ring with a gallery of BTS photos from her emotional boxing drama Christy

Sydney Sweeney is set to hit her fans with a powerful emotional response this afternoon after posting a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos and a heartfelt message to those who have experienced her new hard-hitting drama about boxing sensation Christy Martin.

In Sweeney’s emotional call to fans, she highlights the importance of raising awareness for women affected by domestic violence, saying that if the movie helps even one woman take the first step toward getting help, the film will have succeeded.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie.

proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.

thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

In select theaters now, here’s the official synopsis for Christy, courtesy of Black Bear Pictures:

“Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

As you can see from Sydney’s new gallery, she not only bulked up for the inspiring role, she also had a lot of fun with the cast and crew.