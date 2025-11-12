Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney for Christy’s box office failure: “You ruined the film”

Ruby Rose has some fighting words for Christy star Sydney Sweeney. The film, which sees Sweeney portray professional boxer Christy Martin, had a particularly disastrous box office opening, grossing just $1.2 million, and Rose believes it’s all Sweeney’s fault.

“ The original Christy Martin script was incredible, ” Rose wrote on Threads. “ Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time. For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better. “

Many have praised Sweeney’s performance in the film, with some even believing she has a shot at Oscar gold. Despite the film’s box office failure, Sweeney recently took to Instagram to share how “ deeply proud ” she is of the movie.

“ I am so deeply proud of this movie, ” she wrote. “ Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. “

She continued, “ Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you christy. I love you. “

Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film, saying Sweeney delivers the goods in an “ engaging ” biopic, but he wondered if the “ grim subject matter might limit its commercial appeal. ” I’d say so. You can check out the rest of his review right here.