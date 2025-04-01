CinemaCon: Sony’s panel reveals Beyond the Spider-Verse release date, Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, and more!

The first day of CinemaCon 2025 is drawing to a close. Still, before attendees gather for the first of many after-hours parties and make questionable life choices, Sony is ready to wow crowds with an exciting look at what they’ve got cooking! The studio is already teasing a new Karate Kids: Legends trailer for tomorrow, but who could have guessed that stars from the film would crane-kick audience members in the face with a unique look at the upcoming movie? It was me. I guessed. But I digress.

Sony isn’t stopping at Karate Kid: Legends; the studio also brought new looks and updates for several upcoming projects, including Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sequel, Bad Boys 5, and an early look at Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Much like Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends presentation, the studio was ready to bring out the big guns by inviting Darren Aronofsky to the stage to hype his latest psychological drama, Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler, Matt Smith, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zoë Kravitz, and Liev Schreiber. Caught Stealing focuses on a burned-out ex-baseball player, Hank Thompson (Butler), who unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the 1990s New York City criminal underbelly.

During the Sony panel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse co-writer Phil Lord said the delay in the third and final film in the trilogy would be worth the wait. He said they could not rush the production, and the film features new animation styles we’ve never seen before. Lord says Beyond picks up where Across the Spider-Verse left off and features a massive finale to the trilogy. The threequel is the first Sony animated movie formatted for large screens. A teaser was shown, mostly showing footage from the previous films. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 4, 2027!

Next, Sony brought Pi and Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky to the stage. The Whale filmmaker joked that tonight would be his first at CinemaCon because this is the first time he’s made a film like Caught Stealing. He says the movie is purely fun, the polar opposite of his cerebral and emotionally devastating features. Aronofsky says the book Caught Stealing is based on takes place in New York in the late ’90s. His film keeps the setting, which Aronofsky says is peak humanity when the most significant threat was Y2K, and he hustled to make his first movie.

Aronofsky brought a Caught Stealing trailer to the show, featuring Austin Butler as a bartender whose best buddy, a punk rocker played by Matt Smith with a mohawk, is in trouble. The trailer features action, chases, and fights. The footage is wildly different from anything Aronofsky’s done before. Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, who’s at CinemaCon, thinks Caught Stealing looks great, fun, and like a late ’90s action flick.

Updating…