Claire: Krysten Ritter, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more sign on for creature horror thriller

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) has signed on to play the title role in the creature horror thriller Claire , and Deadline reports that she’ll be joined in the cast of the film by Cameron Crovetti (The Boys), Sarah Bolger (Mayans M.C.), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

Written by John Carlos Higgins, the script is said to explore the intersection of addiction and the supernatural in modern-day rural New Mexico with elements of The Babadook, The Relic, and Hereditary. Ritter’s Claire is a struggling single mother battling addiction, as a malevolent creature that feeds on despair begins to terrorize her and her two sons. As her fight for sobriety deepens, the line between inner demons and real monsters, blurs, culminating in a harrowing battle for survival and redemption. Well, I was sold on this one as soon as I saw that it’s a creature feature starring Krysten Ritter.

This will mark the feature directorial debut of Tracy Kleeman, whose short film Fear Filter was a viral hit. Deadline notes that Kleeman is a former longtime assistant to mentor James Wan, the genre regular who has brought us the likes of Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, and Malignant.

Matthew R. Cooper and Anna Dragoo of Objectively Good Media are producing Claire with Sterling Beaumon and Thomas Mahoney. Julie Kroll, Lior Haas, Lisa Wolofsky, and Edoardo Bussi serve as executive producers for Twenty-Nine Palms Entertainment. The company is overseeing global sales and will be presenting the project to potential distributors at the American Film Market.

Cooper provided the following statement: “ As a staunch advocate for addiction and recovery stories, Claire brilliantly balances its creature feature/ horror elements with the frustrating realities of living with an active addict. I couldn’t be prouder of Tracy, Krysten, Sarah, John and the entire team for shepherding this project to fruition. ” Bussi added, “ At Twenty-Nine Palms, our mission is to champion bold, visionary stories that transcend genre while maintaining commercial appeal. Claire is exactly that, an emotionally charged, terrifyingly original horror film that invites audiences everywhere to confront what haunts us most. We’re thrilled to bring this project to international distributors looking for a powerful and market-ready new title. “

Does Claire sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Krysten Ritter creature feature by leaving a comment below.