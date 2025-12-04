Peacock solves the mystery with new Clue series from Dana Fox & Nicholas Stoller

The mystery of who will host the new scripted series based on the classic board game Clue has been solved! According to Deadline, Peacock is the official venue for the hour-long project from writer/executive producer Dana Fox (Wicked: For Good, Cruella, The Lost City) and director/executive producer Nichollas Stoller (The Muppets, Goosebumps, You’re Cordially Invited).

How did Peacock end up scoring Clue?

Deadline notes that the sales pitch for Clue was unique in that the package arrived at potential buyers in a manila envelope, alongside a copy of the board game. While multiple buyers were interested in the package, Peacock ultimately won the game. Unsurprisingly, Clue is expected to be a murder mystery with comedic overtones, not unlike Rian Johnson’s Knives Out film series. Previously, Peacock hosted Rian Johnson’s other mystery property, Poker Face, making Peacock an obvious platform to present a series steeped in shenanigans, sleuthing, and sin.

What is the premise of Clue?

If you’ve never played Clue, the classic board game gathers a cast of shady characters inside an eccentric billionaire’s manor for a murder mystery night that turns deadlier than anticipated. While trying to keep their wits about them, and their heads from rolling onto the meticulously-polished floor, the guests/suspects must answer the age-old questions – who, where, and with what did the killer use to commit the crime?

Has Clue been adapted before?

Clue was previously adapted in 1985, featuring an ensemble cast that included Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. Surprisingly, this has been the only Clue movie, though it’s not for lack of trying. Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was once attached to helm a remake, which would have made the story more of a “worldwide mystery” with action-adventure elements.

Ryan Reynolds was also once attached to star in an R-rated Clue movie , written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Jason Bateman was slated to direct and co-star alongside Reynolds, but he later dropped out. The Muppets director James Bobin was later in talks to take over, but I haven’t heard all that much since then.

Do you think Peacock is the right venue to host Clue? Let us know in the comments section below.