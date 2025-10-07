Netflix is set to launch a new competition show based on the board game Clue

The beloved 80s film adaptation of the board game Clue turns 40 this year. And Paramount is celebrating this occasion with a new physical media release of the film in glorious 4K picture. The new ultra-high-def disc is due to hit retailers today. The movie version stars Eileen Brennan, Colleen Camp, Tim Curry, Bill Henderson, Howard Hesseman, Madeline Kahn, Jeffrey Kramer, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Kellye Nakahara, Lee Ving, Lesley Ann Warren, and Jane Wiedlin.

However, the popular Parker Brothers board game isn’t done working its way into other media. Deadline has recently reported that Netflix will be launching a reality competition game show based on Clue. The streamer has just given a series the greenlight. The show will be coming from Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and B17 Entertainment. Sony Pictures, the company under which IPC and B17 operate, had recently secured the rights to the Clue property just last year.

According to Deadline, “The series will feature a group of contestants facing physical and mental challenges to collect clues before stepping into a real-life game of deduction and deception. To win, they’ll have to outwit opponents and identify the who, where, and with what of the crime. Guess right and add money to the prize pot; guess wrong and they may be eliminated. They’ll be surrounded by familiar suspects such as Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum and Mrs. White.”

Jeff Gaspin, who is the VP of Unscripted Series at Netflix, stated, “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it—making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares. Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.”

Hasbro has continued to expand their brand with the Transformers and G.I. Joe films, but the company is also attempting to develop titles from other properties like a Dungeons & Dragons TV series at Netflix and a TV universe that’s based on Magic: The Gathering.