Clue celebrates its 40th Anniversary with a new 4K Blu-ray

The beloved 80s film adaptation of the board game Clue turns 40 this year. And Paramount will be celebrating this occasion with a new physical media release of the film in glorious 4K picture. Blu-ray.com has shared information on the release, but no details yet on special features. The film stars Eileen Brennan, Colleen Camp, Tim Curry, Bill Henderson, Howard Hesseman, Madeline Kahn, Jeffrey Kramer, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Kellye Nakahara, Lee Ving, Lesley Ann Warren, and Jane Wiedlin. The new ultra-high-def disc is due to hit retailers on October 7.

The description reads,

“Here is the murderously funny movie based on the world-famous Clue board game. Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with a gun? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things. You’ll love their dastardly doings as the bodies and the laughs pile up before your eyes.”

The site says the disc will feature four cuts of the film, presumably each with the different endings attached to it as they were released in theaters (plus, the version with all the endings). There may not be details on the extras, but the tech specs are listed below:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)



Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

SteelBook

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Speaking with Empire, Tim Curry remembered the chaos involved in shooting Clue, particularly in the final scenes since his character is tasked with explaining to the guests and audience Who killed Mr. Boddy with What and Where – multiple times, as Clue had various endings. “It was a bit scary, because he never draws breath!” he said of his delivery in Clue. “It was exhausting…Actually, when we finished that sequence, I had to go to the company nurse. My blood pressure was through the roof!” Indeed, it remains a sort of masterclass in delivering revelatory monologues.

As it turns out, Clue actually had a fourth ending in which Tim Curry’s Wadsworth went on a killing spree within the house, which director Jonathan Lynn scrapped. “It wasn’t funny enough. It wasn’t surprising enough. It ended the film on an anti-climax. So I just took it out. Three was enough.” As it stands, Clue officially has three endings, two of which revealed Wadsworth as an FBI agent, while another had a twist revealing him to be the real Mr. Boddy.